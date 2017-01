AEV EGR Module suit WH/XH with 4" lifts (or higher) Asking Price: 250 Condition: used but reset ready to go Location: Camira QLD AEV EGR Module suit WH/XH with 4" lifts (or higher)



programs tyre size, diff ratio etc, and installs for ongoing steering geometry adjustment and stability control etc.



Reset ready for its new home



