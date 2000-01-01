HELP - Core Plug / Freezer Plug Leaking Hi All,



I am a new member of AJOR.



Recently purchased an 83 Chero SJ - and yes I am very happy with the purchase



However, she has a nasty exhaust leak due a suspected core plug / freezer plug leaking on the right side of the block!



Past owner most likely never attended to the problem as the leak over time has rusted the exhaust pipes pretty bad!(looks like Swiss cheese)



Past owner advised she is "running hot" and when I saw it was leaking coolant I thought it was a head gasket... although it seams to be coming from the core plug...



My questions are:

1) What is an easy fix for a leaking core/freezer plug?

2) Will a really bad exhaust leak make it run like a dog/hot even if its timed and carb is somewhat tuned plus a 16in themo fan running?

3) Exhaust will need to be replaced, any recommendations?



Any help will be greatly appreciated.



Cheers,



