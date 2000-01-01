New Oil Cap Hi all , I have a nightmare situation, on my KJCRD Cherokee (U.S Liberty) my brilliant mechanic is off on holiday till end of January.

I have recently been 2 months in hospital unfortunately. This morning my Cherokee Diesel started leaking oil out of front oil point, it looks like the oil plug has been stuck in by my mechanic, and held in with some sort of rubber pieces, but they have given up now.

Can anyone advise me? It looks like I either need a new plug... But I think he would have done that.... Or he needs to replace the whole bottom of the engine.... That will be expensive...... Ouch!



Can anyone advise what they think my option might be?



