1996 XJ Classic Asking Price: $2000 Make: Jeep Model: Cherokee Year: 1996 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 2****** Rego State: NSW 1996 XJ Classic. Average condition. Pension rego until 6/7/17.

4" lift. Ford 8.8. SYE, w/front shaft in the rear. Ford Explorer rims, 245/75/16 AT. Camo roof lining. Shackle relocators. Crossover rear shock mount.

Has the wobbles at 95-100klm/h.

Plus what ever spares you can carry. I have two complete XJs, a 96 and a 95 plus a parted out pre update 97 and lots of spares and tune up stuff. Plus a near brand new set of 4 Cooper AT tyres.

$2000.00 TAKE THE LOT







