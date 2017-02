Official: Alfa Romeo platform to be used by Dodge, Jeep, Maserati Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has finally confirmed what we’ve already known for some time—that Alfa Romeo’s brilliant Giorgio platform found in the Giulia and Stelvio will be used by fellow FCA brands Dodge, Jeep and Maserati. Marchionne made the confirmation during a conference call with analysts on January...











