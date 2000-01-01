3.0 diesel hard to start when left for a few days I have just bought a diesel a few weeks ago, not been driving it every day. But if I don't use it for about 4 days,when I do go to start it its a pig to start. Once you have started its ok starts fine throughout the day.

I have noticed it does have a small diesel leak near the fuel filter think its the O ring on the filter.

Would that have anything to do with the hard starting as air might be getting in at the O ring

or could it be glow plugs.

