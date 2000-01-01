 CRD Thermostat - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KJ Cherokee
Reload this Page CRD Thermostat


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
dhula  dhula is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Warnbro, WA
Posts: 28
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 2
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default CRD Thermostat
Hey all, got a couple of Q's about the CRD thermostat. I've read heaps on the www but I haven't found answers to my Q's. I have a 2006 KJ if that helps with the info.

Pretty sure my thermostat is stuck open as on the drive to work (30kms at ~60kph, no lights but a few roundybouts) the temp gauge only gets to 1/4 and sometimes not even. It has been 20degC or slightly less in the mornings here lately but same thing on the way home, no more than 1/4 on the gauge.
Is this kinda normal for the CRD (doesn't warm up quickly) or do you think it should have warmed up in this distance with this kind of driving (easy doodling along at 60kph)?

I'm pretty satisfied the temp gauge and cooling system work as they should cause during a hot day early this year (39degC) I run the KJ up the biggest hill we have around here with the AC going gang busters and it never went above 1/2. Did it again today (only got to 31 today) and same again - 1 notch below the 1/2 mark.

I've done a bit of searching around for thermostats and prices and found a lot of info.
Dealer wants $670 (and then ~$300 to fit it)
The Hot Diesel Solutions model 001 from the states is ~$745. Interesting to note that a replacement thermostat for this setup is ~$60-70
Lots of stuff on evilbay ranging from around $200 and up
Chrysler/Mopar parts stores in the US want ~$250-500 depending on which store is used.
Couldn't find any Australian suppliers (apart from the dealer), does anyone know any or is it better to use a Chrysler/Mopar store from the states?

Could always get a 2nd hand thermostat from a wrecker and mod it like this info on Lost but given I'd have to get someone else to do the machining work, I'm not sure the overall cost would be greatly less than a new OEM thermostat. Replacing a failed T-stat in this would be cheaper no doubt about it.
Has anyone done it and can make comment/thoughts
__________________
2006KJCRD+auto.Ironman susp,Mopar skids
2010NTDiD+auto.Kings+Dobi+FStone,Bushskinz+BooBoo's skids

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:48 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=