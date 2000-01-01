CRD Thermostat Hey all, got a couple of Q's about the CRD thermostat. I've read heaps on the www but I haven't found answers to my Q's. I have a 2006 KJ if that helps with the info.



Pretty sure my thermostat is stuck open as on the drive to work (30kms at ~60kph, no lights but a few roundybouts) the temp gauge only gets to 1/4 and sometimes not even. It has been 20degC or slightly less in the mornings here lately but same thing on the way home, no more than 1/4 on the gauge.

Is this kinda normal for the CRD (doesn't warm up quickly) or do you think it should have warmed up in this distance with this kind of driving (easy doodling along at 60kph)?



I'm pretty satisfied the temp gauge and cooling system work as they should cause during a hot day early this year (39degC) I run the KJ up the biggest hill we have around here with the AC going gang busters and it never went above 1/2. Did it again today (only got to 31 today) and same again - 1 notch below the 1/2 mark.



I've done a bit of searching around for thermostats and prices and found a lot of info.

Dealer wants $670 (and then ~$300 to fit it)

The Hot Diesel Solutions model 001 from the states is ~$745. Interesting to note that a replacement thermostat for this setup is ~$60-70

Lots of stuff on evilbay ranging from around $200 and up

Chrysler/Mopar parts stores in the US want ~$250-500 depending on which store is used.

Couldn't find any Australian suppliers (apart from the dealer), does anyone know any or is it better to use a Chrysler/Mopar store from the states?



Could always get a 2nd hand thermostat from a wrecker and mod it like

2006KJCRD+auto.Ironman susp,Mopar skids

2010NTDiD+auto.Kings+Dobi+FStone,Bushskinz+BooBoo's skids