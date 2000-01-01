Self levelling rear shock issues Hi All,

Just wondering if anyone can help with a fix for the Noisy self levelling rear shocks on the WK2 GC limited ? I have had mine replaced 3 times, the first was the mount , the second and third they replaced the shocks and mounts. The third time it was done ( actually out of warranty ) on a Friday and I hooked up my Van and went away for the weekend and it was back on the Monday. FYI the tow ball weight is 280 kg well within spec. I spoke to Fulcrum suspension and they suggest that I can fit a Bilstein shock but need to change the mounts and coils back to non self levelling ( as in the Laredo ) which Im happy to do but I never got the quote even after a follow up phone call Anyway HELP!!! Hi All,Posting this for a friend with a MY14 JGC Limited, please read below.Just wondering if anyone can help with a fix for the Noisy self levelling rear shocks on the WK2 GC limited ? I have had mine replaced 3 times, the first was the mount , the second and third they replaced the shocks and mounts. The third time it was done ( actually out of warranty ) on a Friday and I hooked up my Van and went away for the weekend and it was back on the Monday. FYI the tow ball weight is 280 kg well within spec. I spoke to Fulcrum suspension and they suggest that I can fit a Bilstein shock but need to change the mounts and coils back to non self levelling ( as in the Laredo ) which Im happy to do but I never got the quote even after a follow up phone call Anyway HELP!!!