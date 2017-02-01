 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

Leaked 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon“With an array of beefed up off-road components, the new Rubicon Recon provides even more legendary Jeep Wrangler capability,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “With unmatched capability and a unique appearance, Rubicon Recon is the perfect Wrangler for our most loyal, diehard off-road enthusiasts who love to tackle the most demanding trails.”

The new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition arrives in showrooms later this month at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $39,145 for the two-door model and $42,945 for the Wrangler Unlimited (four-door) model.

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon model, the Rubicon Recon Edition ups the off-road ante with a front axle upgrade that features strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings, heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers and enhanced off-road rock rails that are shortened to accommodate up to 35-inch tires. It is equipped with Wrangler’s part-time four-wheel-drive system that has electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44 axles with power being sent to each through a Rock-Trac transfer case with a “4-Low” ratio of 4:1. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition has an impressive crawl ratio of 73.1:1 that makes climbing obstacles easy. A five-speed automatic transmission is also available.



Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition is offered in seven colors: Black, Bright White, Billet Silver, Firecracker Red, Gobi, Rhino and Granite Crystal.

Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition has many different features that make it distinctive, including a half-inch lift, new 17-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal-painted aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch BF Goodrich KM off-road tires, optional body-color fender flares and a dual-vented Power Dome hood with a black-silhouette “Rubicon” decal on both sides.

A Low Gloss Black grille with Low Gloss Granite Crystal inserts and headlamp rings, Low Gloss Black off-road bumpers and Jeep badge with a red base give the Wrangler Rubicon Recon a toughened exterior look. The steel front bumper features a winch-capable design and removable end caps that help the Wrangler Rubicon Recon climb obstacles without any issues and reduce damage on the trail. Red tow hooks in front and back also provide the Rubicon Recon with added protection and help separate it from the rest of the Wrangler lineup.



Inside, the Wrangler Rubicon Recon comes standard with an eight-speaker audio system, black leather heated seats with a “Rubicon” embroidered logo and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red accent stitching. Black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest and console lid with black stitching, red accent netting on front and rear door pockets and the center console, and red accent-colored seatbelts help to distinguish the Rubicon Recon from the rest of the Wrangler lineup. A dashboard plaque displays information regarding the front and rear axles, front sway bar, transfer case and tires. A Premium Sunrider soft top is standard while a body-color hard top is also available.

A unique gauge cluster features exclusive styling and also features a premium Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC) with added read-outs, such as oil pressure, transmission and coolant temperatures, digital speed and individual tire pressure, which are helpful when out on the trail. The passenger grab handle features Midnight Star Black accents that are also found on the vent rings, steering wheel spokes and door pulls.

Final design touches include all-weather slush mats with a red accent “Jeep” logo and red accented axle locker and sway-bar disconnect switches. Jeep’s Connectivity Group, Power Convenience Group, Satellite Radio, remote starter and auto temperature control are also standard.

Story courtesy of www.outdoorx4.com

What do you think of the Rubicon Recon? Share you thoughts below.

