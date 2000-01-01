Power outlet blown, fuse intact? + want extra outlet Hey guys,



My front power outlet never worked, finally told mechanic, he said it was probably a fuse, but I checked the fuse several times.

So I picked it up from him and it was working, but nothing on the bill, like he replaced it.



Was using it with a spotlight recently and it shut down, which is pretty common with a spotty, looked to the fuse and it was still in tact?

Don't live anywhere near that mechanic anymore, so cant ask him.



Any thoughts? Is there an in-line fuse as well or something?







ALSO...



I want to add another 12v USB behind the dash.

What's the best way to do this?

Piggy back off the cig lighter or the ignition light or CD player or something?



