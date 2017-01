Fuel economy A few thoughts on fuel economy. After fitting 31" mud terrain tires and mega short transfer kit with hall effect pick up my speedo was under reading by 20%. Not a real problem as I drive by the GPS but fuel economy was terrible even allowing for the 20% error. I installed a yellow box speedo correction unit (great Australian made product) and now get 12 to 12.5 km/ltr which I don't think is too bad for a TJ. One thing a lot of us forget is when we change things this alters the data sent to the ECU and this will play havoc with the mapping. I too like most would like to see my temp gauge a little lower as I find the needle sitting at 100 deg a bit off putting. I ran a cooler thermostat for a while but then began to think if this was causing the ECU to richen the fuel mixture. I have tried to find some data on at what temp the ECU go to full lean running. I would interested in any ones thoughts as fuel economy and TJs are not normally two words that go together. A few thoughts on fuel economy. After fitting 31" mud terrain tires and mega short transfer kit with hall effect pick up my speedo was under reading by 20%. Not a real problem as I drive by the GPS but fuel economy was terrible even allowing for the 20% error. I installed a yellow box speedo correction unit (great Australian made product) and now get 12 to 12.5 km/ltr which I don't think is too bad for a TJ. One thing a lot of us forget is when we change things this alters the data sent to the ECU and this will play havoc with the mapping. I too like most would like to see my temp gauge a little lower as I find the needle sitting at 100 deg a bit off putting. I ran a cooler thermostat for a while but then began to think if this was causing the ECU to richen the fuel mixture. I have tried to find some data on at what temp the ECU go to full lean running. I would interested in any ones thoughts as fuel economy and TJs are not normally two words that go together. Likes: (1)

nitrobrent