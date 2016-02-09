Quote: Originally Posted by piggy airbag man does them, but on a TJ it could be a lot of $$$ spent for very little gain IE ;- rough pricing comparison

airbags $280ish

fitting $400ish.



coils at correct rate for vehicle & load from $200 pair (easy to fit yourself.



a set of rear coils that are correct for the car should cary the weight of the vehicle, its accessories, its passengers, & a small amt of luggage.



Get the bag that goes round them too while you are there. Problem is the TJ is light, so any changes in weight make a reasonable difference, that's why variable control shocks have such a big impact on the ride quality. So no matter what coils you run, either they will be too hard without extra weight or not hard enough with extra weight. In mine, you can tell a big difference between a full and empty fuel tank due to doubling its volume. I went with a soft set of variable rate springs then added the airbags, one of the best things I have done. Admittedly I have 5" of spring so more ability to affect the spring rate, make sure you set them up correctly for bump-stop, I did not find an airbag place around Brisbane that knew what they were doing, they all just wanted to fill the spring up with bag, no f'n idea what they are doing. I then made up a custom front panel to control the bag pressure front the driver seat, worth the trouble to do this cause you can adjust them when needed.Get the bag that goes round them too while you are there. Attached Thumbnails __________________

