XJ Jeep Sticker I was playing around in Paintshop Pro the other day and designed a sticker for my rear window.....I had to convert it to a vector file and found a mob (Desktop Artistry) on ebay that does vinal cutting so for $9 it is white vinal no background and about 20 x 10 cm I cant wait to put it on my rear window if anyone else likes it PM me and I will send you the vector file and you can get one cut for yourself



[IMG] [/IMG]

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

_.(o)_)__(o)_)--o-)_)

