Difficult to putting transmission into park Hi



I have a 2003 2.7 CRD and having a problem putting the transmission into park after a drive. I will go into any other gear no problem its just Park that has an issue!



To get Park I have attempt a few times running up through the gears





the issue remains if it turn the jeep off with Drive still engaged and attempt to put into Park after: does this mean its more of a mechanical issue?





Any Ideas?



thanks HiI have a 2003 2.7 CRD and having a problem putting the transmission into park after a drive. I will go into any other gear no problem its just Park that has an issue!To get Park I have attempt a few times running up through the gearsthe issue remains if it turn the jeep off with Drive still engaged and attempt to put into Park after: does this mean its more of a mechanical issue?Any Ideas?thanks Last edited by Briaineo; 58 Minutes Ago at 05:49 AM .