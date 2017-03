Quote: Originally Posted by Skeltz Good afternoon everyone,



Sorry if this has already been asked, new to the forum and couldnt find the answer.



I'm looking at installing a UHF radio into my 2014 JK Rubi,



I'm going to run it straight from the battery however I'm not overly mechanically sound.



Any advice on what gauge wire to run from the battery and what size fuse in between the battery and UHF unit.



Thanks in Advance



The radio units themselves will usually have their max output rated on it somewhere, essentially it's down to the radio. Worst case you'll pop the fuse, and the wire can be anything like 14 - 16 gauge (typical battery wire gauge), those radios draw very little power and a considerably smaller wire would work, just make sure the wire doesnt get too warm if the gauge is on the small side. Speaking from a electrical POV the fuse (and wire gauge actually) should be just above total max current draw when it's running.