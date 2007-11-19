All parts are for a JK on here rarely but will try to check where i can, for best ber message me on 0423761511 - Cameron
Evo front double throw down brackets only $500 ono
Used Poly Performance boat side sliders actual images on request in great condition for marks here and there will include all new hardware where possible $500 ono
Rear Recon weld in coilover system brackets only, personally I'd look into making it an internal tyre carrier like in the picture shown raw metal, light surface rust from being in storage. $800 ono