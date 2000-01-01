Snake Oil? ............I Bought Some!



$29.00

WHY? ................

Why Not I came across this did some research an watched youtube over a few Home brews Arh YES You are saying Pissed on Ebay...........NO!

Years ago I had a HD Premier wagon 1980? My missus doing the party plan thing Tupperware and swipe I came across tefcote 2 stuff I used it on the old Holden at first it smoked and run hot but after 500 miles oil change as recommended it was running cooler quitter all the above no my xj has 360000 something on the clock dosent smoke unlike me a little rough when cold some water / condensation / head gasket ... but totally dry once warmed up ..........and runs well when warmed up on fuel or gas...

now I have that snake oil nano AT205 in the tranny and the leak seems to be stopping the more I drive it.............fingers xrossed

so I am going to shove this nano shit down the xjs neck and see what happens I will just keep fixing it playing with it its a keeper

