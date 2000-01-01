 2007 WH Limited (Black) 5.7L - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Smile 2007 WH Limited (Black) 5.7L
Asking Price: 16,000 ONO
Make: Jeep
Model: WH Grand Cherokee Limited
Year: 2007
Condition: Mechanically great, cosmetically fair.
Odometer KM: 171,000 (it is in use and will change)
Rego State: NSW (about 11 months left)
Your chance to grab a bargain 5.7L Hemi Limited to go on your own grand tour in '17!

Mechanically great with the following replaced in the last few hundred km's

Water pump (Mopar)
EGR Valve (Mopar)
Thermostat (Mopar)
Radiator (Koyo)
Serpentine belt (Gates)
Idler pulley (Gates)
Air filter (Ryco)
Walker Quiteflow SS muffler
Battery (Supercharge i think)
Spark plugs (all 16 of the damn things, NKG OE replacements)
Cabin pollen filter and housing (imported from US)
DBA T2 4x4 Survival rotors front and rear
Bendix 4WD pads front and rear
All gas struts (after market)
All interior globes replaced with LEDs
Bosch frameless wiper blades

All fluids have been replaced including a full transmission service, all lubes are Penrite, coolant is Nulon and the A/C has been re-gassed. 1 tyre has a plug in it, all tyres have pl-enty of good tread.

So the things that are obviously wrong with it (or right for a trail pig, depends on your point of view)

Left front guard has some damage, exhaust routing changed at rear so the pipe is higher, this has melted into the rear bar below the fog light so the drivers side rear fog light is missing. Drivers door edge not flush (seems to have been opened or closed onto something. I would also consider replacing the front seat belts at some point (getting a bit worn).

Some extra goodies

Trailer brake controller
Tow hitch
Brand new steering wheel
Loooong NSW Rego

Will post some pictures later when i have the time.
For the users of that crappy application that doesn't show the template

Asking Price: 16,000 ONO
Make: Jeep
Model: WH Grand Cherokee Limited
Year: 2007
Condition: Mechanically great, cosmetically fair.
Odometer KM: 171,000 (it is in use and will change)
Rego State: NSW (about 11 months left)
