JK Wrangler MY 2016 Fault Code P0300 Howdy Fellow Wranglers, I have been driving my new JKU for about 800km on Freeway conditions when I noticed two things, the Engine warning lamp came up as I was reversing out of a driveway but it wasn't flashing. I read that the car can still be driven when the solid engine MIL appears.



I checked the code and the result was P0300. Also discovered that ECON was not coming on any more.



Ummmm ...Not sure how I can say this .... but .... is this for real? New car, new engine.



