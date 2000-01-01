Howdy Fellow Wranglers, I have been driving my new JKU for about 800km on Freeway conditions when I noticed two things, the Engine warning lamp came up as I was reversing out of a driveway but it wasn't flashing. I read that the car can still be driven when the solid engine MIL appears.
I checked the code and the result was P0300. Also discovered that ECON was not coming on any more.
Ummmm ...Not sure how I can say this .... but .... is this for real? New car, new engine.
p.s. I have decided to keep my 21 yo XJ Cherokee Sport which will be now be doing the lions share of outback travels in the New Year.