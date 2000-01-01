 JK Wrangler MY 2016 Fault Code P0300 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
eksjay
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 583
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 38 Times in 17 Posts
JK Wrangler MY 2016 Fault Code P0300
Howdy Fellow Wranglers, I have been driving my new JKU for about 800km on Freeway conditions when I noticed two things, the Engine warning lamp came up as I was reversing out of a driveway but it wasn't flashing. I read that the car can still be driven when the solid engine MIL appears.

I checked the code and the result was P0300. Also discovered that ECON was not coming on any more.

Ummmm ...Not sure how I can say this .... but .... is this for real? New car, new engine.

p.s. I have decided to keep my 21 yo XJ Cherokee Sport which will be now be doing the lions share of outback travels in the New Year.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Wazza D's Avatar
Wazza D
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Forrestfield, WA.
Age: 64
Posts: 1,107
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 259
Liked 505 Times in 283 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Did the engine cut out, even very briefly, at any time?
Maybe something not connected properly being new. Engine miss on various or all cylinders may be something simple.
Let your dealer turn it into something complicated before going to Channel 7.
Driving Miss Monogamous.
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
eksjay
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 583
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 38 Times in 17 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Wazza D View Post
Did the engine cut out, even very briefly, at any time?
Maybe something not connected properly being new. Engine miss on various or all cylinders may be something simple.
Let your dealer turn it into something complicated before going to Channel 7.
Engine is still driving fine. Noticed nothing out of the ordinary in terms of engine sound or power. It is just that the engine MIL is illuminated, and the ECON indicator is not illuminating any more.
  #4  
Old 13 Minutes Ago
blownjk
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 14
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 5 Times in 5 Posts
Default
Don't sell it just yet.
It is just P0300, which is misfire code.
This one is a PITA, cos mine used to pop it when sat idling in heavy traffic. It won't affect the way it runs.
Not sure if it is self clearing, as I have a scanner and just clear it with that.
