Brake Booster HEADACHE! as usual luckily its not my headache ol mate changed the brake booster in the green 98 sport for another he got online its from a 95 ? now the brake pedal is closer to the floor and the brake lights stay on I was reading you can adjust the switch but it seems to be about 20 mill out ? can you use a pre update 95 booster on a 98 are they the same its coming off again tomorrow will check the rod lengths and part number I would of thought they would be the same?

