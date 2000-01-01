2.7 Power steering leak fixed Had a power steering leak at the top fitting on the pressure hose fitting at the top of the pump. So read all the threads and research and could see there were issues, especially seeing that the pipe and fittings go together but do not come apart !

Decided not to go down the path of welding together industrial generic hydraulic components by the simple fact I am not set up to do TIG or MIG at home. Went down to the stealership and got the part numbers and quote of the Pressure hose and 2 fittings, one at each end. As you all know its a lot cheaper to get in the States or UK, So I did, pipe I got from Morris 4x4 centre in Florida (they did not have the fittings) and fittings from Atlantic Jeepart in Kent UK. these all came to a total of approx. $400 AUD (inc freight), the locals wanted around $950

Unfortunately by the time I got every thing I have discovered the bottom fitting (allegedly PN# 52088116AB) that goes into the bottom of the Hyd gearbox, is too small and will not fit on the hose end. The hose has the same size/type of fitment at both ends, approx. 12mm dia pipe. The top fitting fits perfect so will use it, The bottom fitting is for approx. 10mm dia pipe so can not use. I am not going to try to chase it up and find out what went wrong or try to send it back, I just want to get the job done ASAP.

Decided I would pull the top fitting out still on the hose (could not pull the bottom fitting out without dismantling 1/2 the front end) and surgically cut the fitting of around where the spring clip sits (that holds it on), remove the fitting in 2 pieces and a circlip. Then put new fitting in place and click the old hose back into place. All the posts I have read indicate its the "O" ring in the fitting that fails, and they were correct (all this for a little rubber Oring !!). Will try to attach some pics if I can.

Everything back together now, no leaks, all is fine and I only used 1 fitting, which means I still have a brand new 10mm quick connect fitting left over (I do not think anyone is going to want that) and a brand new unused Crown pressure hose PN# 52089501AA which I will put up for sale in the sale area for $190 including postage if any one is interested so I can try to recoup some of my expenses.



