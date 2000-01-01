Hey all I've tried googling this and searching on the forum and can't seem to find any specific info on the supercheap winches. I was looking at getting a smittybilt winch 12k for my JKU to fit my ARB deluxe bullbar
http://www.sbroffroad.com.au/Smittyb...facturer_id=36
I have just received a catalogue from supercheap auto and they have a 12000lb ridge Ryder winch at 50% off
http://www.supercheapauto.com.au/Pro...2-000LB/380258
Has anyone had any dealings with these or seen them in use? For $495 with synthetic rope I'm pretty tempted to get one. I've never had or used a winch in the past so I'm guessing that I wouldn't need the beer neez of winches. I plan on doing a trip up to Gibb River RD in a few months so am looking at some extra recovery gear. I'm not keen on water crossings and would try to avoid these where I can.
Also do most winches fit most bullbars or am I governed by specific clearances with my ARB bar?