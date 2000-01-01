 Supercheap winches - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

adrenalineoffroad
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Supercheap winches


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
TJ65's Avatar
TJ65  TJ65 is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Ellenbrook Perth
Posts: 333
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 20
Liked 22 Times in 18 Posts
Default Supercheap winches
Hey all I've tried googling this and searching on the forum and can't seem to find any specific info on the supercheap winches. I was looking at getting a smittybilt winch 12k for my JKU to fit my ARB deluxe bullbar
http://www.sbroffroad.com.au/Smittyb...facturer_id=36

I have just received a catalogue from supercheap auto and they have a 12000lb ridge Ryder winch at 50% off
http://www.supercheapauto.com.au/Pro...2-000LB/380258
Has anyone had any dealings with these or seen them in use? For $495 with synthetic rope I'm pretty tempted to get one. I've never had or used a winch in the past so I'm guessing that I wouldn't need the beer neez of winches. I plan on doing a trip up to Gibb River RD in a few months so am looking at some extra recovery gear. I'm not keen on water crossings and would try to avoid these where I can.

Also do most winches fit most bullbars or am I governed by specific clearances with my ARB bar?
__________________
If a shortcut wasn't challenging, it would be called the way.
Last edited by TJ65; 2 Hours Ago at 12:19 AM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:43 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=