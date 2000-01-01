 2006 65th anniversary wrangler - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 2006 65th anniversary wrangler


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 47 Minutes Ago
Shauny B's Avatar
Shauny B  Shauny B is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: In a garage
Posts: 951
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default 2006 65th anniversary wrangler
Asking Price: 7000 ono
Make: JEEP
Model: TJ
Year: 06
Condition: Very good
Odometer KM: 183000
Rego State: VICTORIA
Hi up for sale is my 2006 jeep tj wrangler 65th anniversary 6 speed manual i have had it since new jeep is in great condtion for it's age here is a list of extras. jeep has 183,000 km 6 speed manual Reg till september 2017 ARB snorkel ARB 2" lift with heavt duty coils springs and new old man emu sport shocks ARB front and rear diff covers Gas twin bonnet strut holder Gas strut tailgate holder Windscreen spotlight brackets High lift jack bonnet holder 4 grab handles Haymen reece towbar 2 and half inch cat back magnaflow sports exhaust with highflow cat Tinted windows Pavementend fastback soft top that folds halfway open or be a bikini top 15" chrome 5 spoke wheels with 90% all terrain tyres (5) Rancho steering dampner Alpine deck with hands free Gauges that plug into the ecu lets you know what the jeep is doing Poison spyder bonnet louvre Chrome front tow hooks Exedy heavy duty clutch.
There are a few things the jeep needs it has a minor oil leak and a oxygen sensor fault that comes up also it will need a set of front and rear brake pads apart from that the jeep is in great condition inside is like new and out has been well looked after aircon and heater all work great,the jeep sometimes does get the death wobble i have fitted a new heavy duty track bar and steering dampener has helped a little but is still there it will need to be looked at, i like to be honest and up front also a new battery and rancho steering dampner, any inspection is more than welcome, for interstate buyers if your happy to pay the freight and organise for it to be picked up i can help you with that but full payment will have to be made before it leaves me to come to you i am sure i have missed a few things contact me i can send you pics i am open to any offers jeep will not be sold with a RWC or plates it is still registered till the end of september so i can bring it to you if your in victoria, please guys and girls if your not interested do not contact me i have had so many time wasters just want someone that is ready to buy this is a good honest jeep but that wobble i will say again needs to be looked at. cheers
contact shaun 0414185755

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 41 Minutes Ago
Shauny B's Avatar
Shauny B  Shauny B is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: In a garage
Posts: 951
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 4 Times in 4 Posts
Default
pics
Attached Thumbnails
$_20.JPG   $_20-1.JPG   $_20-2.JPG  
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 06:47 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.




Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=