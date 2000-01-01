2006 65th anniversary wrangler Asking Price: 7000 ono Make: JEEP Model: TJ Year: 06 Condition: Very good Odometer KM: 183000 Rego State: VICTORIA Hi up for sale is my 2006 jeep tj wrangler 65th anniversary 6 speed manual i have had it since new jeep is in great condtion for it's age here is a list of extras. jeep has 183,000 km 6 speed manual Reg till september 2017 ARB snorkel ARB 2" lift with heavt duty coils springs and new old man emu sport shocks ARB front and rear diff covers Gas twin bonnet strut holder Gas strut tailgate holder Windscreen spotlight brackets High lift jack bonnet holder 4 grab handles Haymen reece towbar 2 and half inch cat back magnaflow sports exhaust with highflow cat Tinted windows Pavementend fastback soft top that folds halfway open or be a bikini top 15" chrome 5 spoke wheels with 90% all terrain tyres (5) Rancho steering dampner Alpine deck with hands free Gauges that plug into the ecu lets you know what the jeep is doing Poison spyder bonnet louvre Chrome front tow hooks Exedy heavy duty clutch.

There are a few things the jeep needs it has a minor oil leak and a oxygen sensor fault that comes up also it will need a set of front and rear brake pads apart from that the jeep is in great condition inside is like new and out has been well looked after aircon and heater all work great,the jeep sometimes does get the death wobble i have fitted a new heavy duty track bar and steering dampener has helped a little but is still there it will need to be looked at, i like to be honest and up front also a new battery and rancho steering dampner, any inspection is more than welcome, for interstate buyers if your happy to pay the freight and organise for it to be picked up i can help you with that but full payment will have to be made before it leaves me to come to you i am sure i have missed a few things contact me i can send you pics i am open to any offers jeep will not be sold with a RWC or plates it is still registered till the end of september so i can bring it to you if your in victoria, please guys and girls if your not interested do not contact me i have had so many time wasters just want someone that is ready to buy this is a good honest jeep but that wobble i will say again needs to be looked at. cheers

