Hey everyone,
I've been scouring the interwebs for Australian suppliers of TJ hard tops.
Can't find anything other than eBay.
Went out to have a look at one today - 2k!!! 2nd hand and not what I would consider the best condition for the money asked.
The buyer has another one which I will hopefully get to look at soon.
Does anyone know of any other options rather than buying from the states?
I don't mind paying for 2nd hand stuff but I do mind paying for garbage.
I'm in Melbourne, so if anyone is interested in selling send me a PM.
Thanks,
Lest We Forget
Paras