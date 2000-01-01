TJ HARD TOP - Where to buy? Hey everyone,



I've been scouring the interwebs for Australian suppliers of TJ hard tops.

Can't find anything other than eBay.



Went out to have a look at one today - 2k!!! 2nd hand and not what I would consider the best condition for the money asked.



The buyer has another one which I will hopefully get to look at soon.



Does anyone know of any other options rather than buying from the states?



I don't mind paying for 2nd hand stuff but I do mind paying for garbage.



I'm in Melbourne, so if anyone is interested in selling send me a PM.





Thanks,



Lest We Forget



