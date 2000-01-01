2008 lifestyle platinum camper trailer Asking Price: 9500 Condition: Good Location: Coffs Harbour Fully Australian made camper trailer, independent suspension, 80l water tank, pressure pump, 100ah AGM battery, CTEK DC to DC charger, solar and alternator input, baintech outlet panel with voltage display and solar input current, full kitchen with smev 2 burner stove and stainless steel sink, massive storage box on front, only 850kg with over 800kg payload, 2 x Jerry can holders and space for 2 x 4.5kg gas bottles, highland hitch, double awnings (front and rear) all walls for awnings, plenty of storage only selling as we are upgrading to a new lifestyle camper Fully Australian made camper trailer, independent suspension, 80l water tank, pressure pump, 100ah AGM battery, CTEK DC to DC charger, solar and alternator input, baintech outlet panel with voltage display and solar input current, full kitchen with smev 2 burner stove and stainless steel sink, massive storage box on front, only 850kg with over 800kg payload, 2 x Jerry can holders and space for 2 x 4.5kg gas bottles, highland hitch, double awnings (front and rear) all walls for awnings, plenty of storage only selling as we are upgrading to a new lifestyle camper __________________

