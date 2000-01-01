Grand cherokee pre purchase things to check Going to go look at this on the weekend.



https://www.carsales.com.au/dealer/d...AG-AD-15229151



Is there anything specific to look at? I currently have a two door jk but need something more sensible as the wife is pregnant. Still want low range and some off road ability.



Grand cherokees, especially the pentastars seem to be really cheap.



I have been around four wheel drives for long enough to check the usual things like torn CV boots, underbody dents etc.



Anything specific that would cause alarms or be a deal breaker?



Sent from my SM-G800F using Tapatalk Going to go look at this on the weekend.Is there anything specific to look at? I currently have a two door jk but need something more sensible as the wife is pregnant. Still want low range and some off road ability.Grand cherokees, especially the pentastars seem to be really cheap.I have been around four wheel drives for long enough to check the usual things like torn CV boots, underbody dents etc.Anything specific that would cause alarms or be a deal breaker?Sent from my SM-G800F using Tapatalk

2008 2 Door JK CRD auto