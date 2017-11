RC Jeeps Here's a couple of pics of some RC Jeeps I've been building lately. Building the scale Currie F9 diffs was the most enjoyable part of the whole build on the Bomber.





















My JK was was the inspiration. I'm just a big kid at heart

Here's a couple of pics of some RC Jeeps I've been building lately. Building the scale Currie F9 diffs was the most enjoyable part of the whole build on the Bomber.My JK was was the inspiration. I'm just a big kid at heart Likes: (1)

Jimmyb