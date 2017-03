Quote: Originally Posted by Ingenio normally I would think twice about it but the manufacturer and every add I see explicitly calls out the fact it might not work with RHD.... I just wanted to confirm that it will definitely work before I shell out. It's an American car after all... anything is possible! Fair call!normally I would think twice about it but the manufacturer and every add I see explicitly calls out the fact it might not work with RHD.... I just wanted to confirm that it will definitely work before I shell out. It's an American car after all... anything is possible!



No change in the electronics from LHD to RHD, only a few mechanical things. Glad you took it the right wayNo change in the electronics from LHD to RHD, only a few mechanical things. __________________

If it ain't broke then modify it