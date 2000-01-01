sway bar bushes revisited! I have had some 'fun' today - changed the oil & filter and while the oil was draining I thought I'd whip the bushes out and put a bit of rubber grease on them to see if it would stop the squeak I've had since replacing them recently.

Well, got them out easy enough, but putting them back.. The left side wasn't too bad, had to lever the sway bar up slightly to line up the bolt with the threaded hole behind the bracket. Over to the right side and buggered if I could get the bolt in, the sway bar was a bit lower this side. I damaged the thread on the hole and had to go and buy a tapping tool to retap the thread! It took a while, but eventually got it through and the thread is ok. Had to then get my trolley jack and a length of pipe to push the sway bar up while I put the bolts back in. So what was a half hour job ended up being over 2 hours and a drive in to town to buy the tapping bit. I'm just glad I got it fixed and didn't have to take it to a garage!

So, what did I do wrong? The problem seems to be the tension in the sway bar - should it be done with the car off the ground? Weight on or off?

