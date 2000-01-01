 2012 JK Unlimited Sport 4 Door Petrol Auto GVM or Payload? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Hicksy  Hicksy is offline
Default 2012 JK Unlimited Sport 4 Door Petrol Auto GVM or Payload?
G'day all

Hoping someone can help me out, just chasing the true GVM or payload of our new 2012 JK Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4 Door 3.6L Petrol Auto?

The operators manual talks about the GVWR / Gross Vehicle Weight Rating on page 231 but only explains what it means - not what it actually is, and I haven't found it anywhere else in the book so far, and the VIN sticker in my boot just reads " GVM kg " ?

Carsales.com.au has the GVM as 2540 Kg, is this accurate? It also lists the Kerb Weight as either 1908, 1919, 2053 or 2073 Kg regardless of Auto or Manual so I'm a little confused, and evidently missing something...

I've done a search on here and google but haven't found what I'm looking for?

Thanks for any help, much appreciated!

NTRubicon  NTRubicon is online now
2540kg GVM for 4 door petrol (sport, overland and rubicon)
2585kg 4 door Diesel
2268kg 2 door (sport and overland)

from Jeeps specs page:
https://www.jeep.com.au/brochures/mo...s-wrangler.pdf
