G'day all
Hoping someone can help me out, just chasing the true GVM or payload of our new 2012 JK Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4 Door 3.6L Petrol Auto?
The operators manual talks about the GVWR / Gross Vehicle Weight Rating on page 231 but only explains what it means - not what it actually is, and I haven't found it anywhere else in the book so far, and the VIN sticker in my boot just reads " GVM kg " ?
Carsales.com.au has the GVM as 2540 Kg, is this accurate? It also lists the Kerb Weight as either 1908, 1919, 2053 or 2073 Kg regardless of Auto or Manual so I'm a little confused, and evidently missing something...
I've done a search on here and google but haven't found what I'm looking for?
Thanks for any help, much appreciated!