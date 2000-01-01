 WJ died on hill. Wouldn't start again. Then did. Torque converter? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > ZJ WJ WG Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page WJ died on hill. Wouldn't start again. Then did. Torque converter?


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
nudibranches's Avatar
nudibranches  nudibranches is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 35
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 0
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Default WJ died on hill. Wouldn't start again. Then did. Torque converter?
Apologies for the long thread. I was only marveling the other day at how my 2.7 WJ had 340k on the clock with original engine and tranny etc and was running beautifully....

I had an issue with injectors recently, leak back. On a hill under acceleration the engine would cut out, MiL light come on, but the car would restart immediately and run perfectly. Had injectors (1 and 2) replaced and no further problems.

This was different. Towing camper trailer up a long steady incline (road not off road) and noticed it seemed to be losing power....revs were degrading. I was in third and thinking of dropping down to second when the engine stalled.

Pulled over. Assumed this was a repeat of earlier problem but MiL did not come on and could not restart engine. As I couldn't start the engine the fan didn't come on there was much froth and boiling of coolant but neither the coolant temp or tranny temp were hot on the run up the hill. (I have an oil gauge measuring temp leaving the tranny, not the sump and aftermarket tranny cooler).

Anyway, I'm thinking major death and destruction. An hour later I tried to start the Jeep. It started perfectly and, from what I could hear, sounded fine. Had it towed regardless (plus camper trailer!

A week earlier on a track I heard a strange bumping sound from under the car. Sounded around the tranny. I just replaced the uni joint in the rear drive shaft so wondered if it was that, looked underneath and everything seemed fine and the noise went anyway.

No issues with tranny shifting or engaging, no slippage.

So my immediate thought was torque converter?

I know my flex plate is on the way out as it has been slipping when starting lately. I have a new flex plate and assumed I would replace that once it got worse. But obviously dodgy flex plate wouldn't do this.

Thanks as always.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 17 Minutes Ago
bodgie's Avatar
bodgie  bodgie is online now
RubiconSlammer
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Castle Hill, NSW
Posts: 1,434
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 1
Liked 139 Times in 108 Posts
Default
It could be any number of things, hopefully it is something simple.

A few questions:

1. Have you checked the codes, If so what are they?
2. Has it been harder to start of late?
3. Have you replace fuel filter recently?
4. Have you replaced the rings on the fuel lines?


I'd check the fuel lines for air bubbles, this will help identify the problem.

Jason
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 08:19 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=