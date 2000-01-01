WJ died on hill. Wouldn't start again. Then did. Torque converter? Apologies for the long thread. I was only marveling the other day at how my 2.7 WJ had 340k on the clock with original engine and tranny etc and was running beautifully....



I had an issue with injectors recently, leak back. On a hill under acceleration the engine would cut out, MiL light come on, but the car would restart immediately and run perfectly. Had injectors (1 and 2) replaced and no further problems.



This was different. Towing camper trailer up a long steady incline (road not off road) and noticed it seemed to be losing power....revs were degrading. I was in third and thinking of dropping down to second when the engine stalled.



Pulled over. Assumed this was a repeat of earlier problem but MiL did not come on and could not restart engine. As I couldn't start the engine the fan didn't come on there was much froth and boiling of coolant but neither the coolant temp or tranny temp were hot on the run up the hill. (I have an oil gauge measuring temp leaving the tranny, not the sump and aftermarket tranny cooler).



Anyway, I'm thinking major death and destruction. An hour later I tried to start the Jeep. It started perfectly and, from what I could hear, sounded fine. Had it towed regardless (plus camper trailer!



A week earlier on a track I heard a strange bumping sound from under the car. Sounded around the tranny. I just replaced the uni joint in the rear drive shaft so wondered if it was that, looked underneath and everything seemed fine and the noise went anyway.



No issues with tranny shifting or engaging, no slippage.



So my immediate thought was torque converter?



I know my flex plate is on the way out as it has been slipping when starting lately. I have a new flex plate and assumed I would replace that once it got worse. But obviously dodgy flex plate wouldn't do this.



Thanks as always. Apologies for the long thread. I was only marveling the other day at how my 2.7 WJ had 340k on the clock with original engine and tranny etc and was running beautifully....I had an issue with injectors recently, leak back. On a hill under acceleration the engine would cut out, MiL light come on, but the car would restart immediately and run perfectly. Had injectors (1 and 2) replaced and no further problems.This was different. Towing camper trailer up a long steady incline (road not off road) and noticed it seemed to be losing power....revs were degrading. I was in third and thinking of dropping down to second when the engine stalled.Pulled over. Assumed this was a repeat of earlier problem but MiL did not come on and could not restart engine. As I couldn't start the engine the fan didn't come on there was much froth and boiling of coolant but neither the coolant temp or tranny temp were hot on the run up the hill. (I have an oil gauge measuring temp leaving the tranny, not the sump and aftermarket tranny cooler).Anyway, I'm thinking major death and destruction. An hour later I tried to start the Jeep. It started perfectly and, from what I could hear, sounded fine. Had it towed regardless (plus camper trailer!A week earlier on a track I heard a strange bumping sound from under the car. Sounded around the tranny. I just replaced the uni joint in the rear drive shaft so wondered if it was that, looked underneath and everything seemed fine and the noise went anyway.No issues with tranny shifting or engaging, no slippage.So my immediate thought was torque converter?I know my flex plate is on the way out as it has been slipping when starting lately. I have a new flex plate and assumed I would replace that once it got worse. But obviously dodgy flex plate wouldn't do this.Thanks as always.