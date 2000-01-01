Radiator cap psi Can anyone run out to their 2003+ TJ and confirm you radiator cap psi?



Back story



Ive just had my radiator replaced a little while back. Noticed it was runnning a touch hot yesterday. The needle was fluttering one and a hair over 100. Normally it is pinned at 100. Also some hesitation one stopping and starting in town again after a 200kms on the high way.



Ive also upgraded my tranny cooler so its a 5cm think beast now.



I think I may have a slight over heating issue, I recall my old cap been 18psi (I think). Current one is 1.1 bar (16psi), its a Oex.



I just want to rule out any low hanging fruit before I start bigger gremlin hunting. Inter webs has comments from 16-18 psi for the 4l. I was looking for a reliable source.



Cheers Can anyone run out to their 2003+ TJ and confirm you radiator cap psi?Back storyIve just had my radiator replaced a little while back. Noticed it was runnning a touch hot yesterday. The needle was fluttering one and a hair over 100. Normally it is pinned at 100. Also some hesitation one stopping and starting in town again after a 200kms on the high way.Ive also upgraded my tranny cooler so its a 5cm think beast now.I think I may have a slight over heating issue, I recall my old cap been 18psi (I think). Current one is 1.1 bar (16psi), its a Oex.I just want to rule out any low hanging fruit before I start bigger gremlin hunting. Inter webs has comments from 16-18 psi for the 4l. I was looking for a reliable source.Cheers