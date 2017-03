Jeep Wrangler leak, Dodge Demon cooling tech, Kia Stinger carbon pack: Today’s Car Ne Grainy shots of what’s likely to be the redesigned Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. The shots show a Wrangler Unlimited model—before and after its doors and roof are removed. Dodge has revealed a little more info on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The latest regards a cooling system that Dodge says is a first for a production...











Read More...



Grainy shots of what’s likely to be the redesigned Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. The shots show a Wrangler Unlimited model—before and after its doors and roof are removed. Dodge has revealed a little more info on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The latest regards a cooling system that Dodge says is a first for a production...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com