1 Hour Ago
jkason
Join Date: Aug 2017
Default Help - JKU Uneek Roof Rack Issue
Hey Guys,
I just got a Uneek roof rack, is it normal for the roof rack to fowl on the Drivers side softtop?
I've tried everything to get it to lift higher so it won't touch, but its impossible.

*edit - Mounted using chassis brackets*

Any advice??

Last edited by jkason; 48 Minutes Ago at 11:51 AM.

53 Minutes Ago
Big Dave
Big Dave
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Melbourne
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by jkason View Post
Hey Guys,
I just got a Uneek roof rack, is it normal for the roof rack to fowl on the Drivers side softtop?
I've tried everything to get it to lift higher so it won't touch, but its impossible.

Any advice??
How is it mounted at the rear. Bumper or chassis brackets. Keen to know as Im looking at purchasing one soon.

Sent from my SM-N920I using Tapatalk
49 Minutes Ago
jkason
Join Date: Aug 2017
Default
I have it mounted using chassis brackets.

Maybe I can look at fitting some spacers to raise it....

But when you spend $3k its a bit of a kick in the balls.

Overall though, the rack is built nice, and is light.
42 Minutes Ago
Big Dave
Big Dave
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Melbourne
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Default
Maybe give the guys at Uneek a call, they'll be able to tell you whats going on.

Sent from my SM-N920I using Tapatalk
