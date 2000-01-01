blown injector seal - WG greetings,



i have recently acquired a 2003 WG Grand jeep cherokee. 2.7lt 5cyl.



I bought it with a blown injector seal on number 2 and I intent to give it a go repairing myself. it has 260,000 km on the dial so its been driven. mostly on , than off road.



I've never owned a diesel before and i thought i sign up to to ask the collective wisdom of the group a few questions.



1) what is involved with this repair ?

2 What tools would I need to gather?

3) Could I shop for parts at either a jeep or merc dealership? Is there OEM?

4) How would I know if the injector is damaged?

5) Should I replace all 5 seals or is it a case of "if it aint..."

5) What subsequent tests can I do to the injectors to see if they are in a good state?



thanks..



