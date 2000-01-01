Opinions on 2009 Jeep Cherokee Hi Folks.



I'm looking at buying a 2009 Jeep Cherokee with low km's.





It looks bad arse and they're supposedly pretty solid off-road compared to its competitors.



I like the price tag on them and in the used car reviews they claim that the interior is of poor quality, fuel economy is bad and some can be duds which is bad when combined with expensive parts.



I couldn't care a less about interior quality and fuel consumption doesn't concern me too much either but I really don't want to buy somebody else's problem.



What's the general consensus on here for a 2009 Cherokee??



Alternatively is a 2012 Patriot a good alternative??



Am I looking at lemons or do you lot reckon they're alright??



