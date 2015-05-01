Jan/Feb 2017

Editorial  January February 2017

I hope youre all enjoying your Christmas break and you have some great Jeep plans for 2017. And whatever your Jeep plans are, we would love to share them with other Jeep enthusiasts. So, whether youre planning a trip, fitting accessories, restoring, modifying, attending an event or have any Jeep news, please send it in for us to share.



We have a great range of articles for you in this, our first issue, for 2017. Owner profiles include two well set up JK Wranglers and we also feature a great Aussie built Jeep Concept. In travel, we have another instalment from Africa while a local CJ-7 travels to the Jeep 75th celebrations in 2016. Two old school Jeeps, a Cherokee Chief and a J20 receive some great modifications and we showcase another proud Jeep family.



Jeep Action travels to the SEMA show in Las Vegas and there are some very cool Jeeps to show from the event.



Camp Coffs 2017 will be held from the 13th to the 18th of April. To ensure we continue to run a successful event, registrations will be limited.



Whether youre reading a digital copy of Jeep Action on your computer or device or sitting back with your printed copy, enjoy your Jan/Feb 2017 issue.



