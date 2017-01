Innes National Park: Yorke Peninsula SA So we decided to camp and explore Innes National Park over the new year long weekend. Innes is about 300km from adeladie at the bottom of the Yorke Peninsulla SA.



this was our first trip with the larger tyres (285/70/17) and towing the trail and is we used it as a test for a longer 8 week trip (bottom of WA) later this year.



this is just a bit of commentary and photos of the trip and things to see and do at Innes. So we decided to camp and explore Innes National Park over the new year long weekend. Innes is about 300km from adeladie at the bottom of the Yorke Peninsulla SA.this was our first trip with the larger tyres (285/70/17) and towing the trail and is we used it as a test for a longer 8 week trip (bottom of WA) later this year.this is just a bit of commentary and photos of the trip and things to see and do at Innes.