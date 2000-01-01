Recomendations For Ideally 2" lift Springs On a 2 Door Hey Everyone,



After 4 years of ownership i finally find myself in a position where i am willing/able to throw some money at my little shorty....much to my wife's dismay (i looked after her first though ).



I replaced the stock tyres with some 33" KO2s earlier this year as they were finished so number one on the list is putting a 2 inch lift in (have found myself side tracked buying a front bar, rear corner guards and a snorkel to go with it though ).



I so far have the following lined up:



- T/F Falcon 2.1 shocks 0-2"

- JKS control arm drop brackets

- JKS quick disconnects

- JKS brake line relocation brackets

- T/F rear trackbar brack



All i really need to settle on now is what type of coils should i run, but everything i find searching is hardly relevant (4 door springs on a 2 door) or outdated (SS Flexys).



Would love to get some feedback from anyone that has been in the same situation or any advice on what else to include if i've missed anything?



Thanks for helping,



Chris Hey Everyone,After 4 years of ownership i finally find myself in a position where i am willing/able to throw some money at my little shorty....much to my wife's dismay (i looked after her first though).I replaced the stock tyres with some 33" KO2s earlier this year as they were finished so number one on the list is putting a 2 inch lift in (have found myself side tracked buying a front bar, rear corner guards and a snorkel to go with it though).I so far have the following lined up:- T/F Falcon 2.1 shocks 0-2"- JKS control arm drop brackets- JKS quick disconnects- JKS brake line relocation brackets- T/F rear trackbar brackAll i really need to settle on now is what type of coils should i run, but everything i find searching is hardly relevant (4 door springs on a 2 door) or outdated (SS Flexys).Would love to get some feedback from anyone that has been in the same situation or any advice on what else to include if i've missed anything?Thanks for helping,Chris