 Recomendations For Ideally 2" lift Springs On a 2 Door - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Recomendations For Ideally 2" lift Springs On a 2 Door


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
cma_369  cma_369 is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Sydney
Posts: 2
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Recomendations For Ideally 2" lift Springs On a 2 Door
Hey Everyone,

After 4 years of ownership i finally find myself in a position where i am willing/able to throw some money at my little shorty....much to my wife's dismay (i looked after her first though).

I replaced the stock tyres with some 33" KO2s earlier this year as they were finished so number one on the list is putting a 2 inch lift in (have found myself side tracked buying a front bar, rear corner guards and a snorkel to go with it though ).

I so far have the following lined up:

- T/F Falcon 2.1 shocks 0-2"
- JKS control arm drop brackets
- JKS quick disconnects
- JKS brake line relocation brackets
- T/F rear trackbar brack

All i really need to settle on now is what type of coils should i run, but everything i find searching is hardly relevant (4 door springs on a 2 door) or outdated (SS Flexys).

Would love to get some feedback from anyone that has been in the same situation or any advice on what else to include if i've missed anything?

Thanks for helping,

Chris

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
YamahaDOC  YamahaDOC is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 265
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 37
Liked 41 Times in 34 Posts
Default
CRDSTU flexy coils. I would also add a TF monster track bar on the front, see SBR off road for that. I'm not a fan of the front brake line brackets if you have a 3.6. You will need to bend the brake lines and they will touch the frame rails.
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 04:53 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=