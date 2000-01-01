Tuff Truck 2017 Date: 7-9 April

Location: Welshs Road Milbrodale New South Wales



Located on private land in the beautiful Upper Hunter Valley is the ideal location for a weekend of camping and challenging offroad mountain climbing courses. A flat open valley provides great camping just walking distance from steep cliff walls which provide the perfect backdrop for roaring 4WD motors skillfully navigating around multiple courses.



Jeep nominations for 2017:





Team Name: JUST CUSTOMS

Driver: PIP JUSTICE

Navigator: TIM NOLAN

Location: TRARALGON, VIC

Vehicle: Jeep TJ

Engine Capacity: 5.7

Engine Type: Chev

Tyre Size: 42





Team Name: OUTCAST OFFROAD

Driver: Greg Kelly

Navigator: Michael Carlton

Location: Burleigh Heads, QLD

Vehicle: Jeep CJ

Engine Capacity: 4.6 V8

Engine Type: Rover

Tyre Size: 43





Team Name: Shits and Giggles

Driver: Dave Tucker

Navigator: Kev Willis

Location: Wongarbon, NSW

Vehicle: Willies CJ5

Engine Capacity: 3.6

Engine Type: Holden

Tyre Size: 40





Team Name: HAZARDOUS

Driver: Dean Sondergeld

Navigator: Paul Hazard

Location: Schofields, NSW

Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler

Engine Capacity: 3.8

Engine Type: L67

Tyre Size: 40





Team Name: Team Lasernut

Driver: Jesse Haines

Navigator: Steve Johns

Location: Sparks, Other

Vehicle: 1945 Willys CJ2A

Engine Capacity: 3.8L

Engine Type: V6

Tyre Size: 42





Team Name: TEAM ANABOLIC

Driver: Michael DePasquale

Navigator: Andrew Markezic

Location: Carlingford, NSW

Vehicle: Jeep CJ2A

Engine Capacity: 5.7

Engine Type: Chev LS1

Tyre Size: 43





Team Name: RBC Offroad

Driver: Michael Bennett

Navigator: Nick Townsend

Location: Oak Flats, NSW

Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler

Engine Capacity: 3.8L

Engine Type: V6

Tyre Size: 40





Team Name: Zombie Unit

Driver: Lucas Crane

Navigator: Shane Slavin

Location: Trafalgar, VIC

Vehicle: jeep tj

Engine Capacity: 5.7

Engine Type: ls1

