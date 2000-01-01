 Tuff Truck 2017 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


View Poll Results: Which Jeep team will place highest at Tuff Truck 2017
Zombie Unit 0 0%
RBC Offroad 0 0%
TEAM ANABOLIC 1 100.00%
Team Lasernut 0 0%
HAZARDOUS 0 0%
Shits and Giggles 0 0%
OUTCAST OFFROAD 0 0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Date: 7-9 April
Location: Welshs Road Milbrodale New South Wales

Located on private land in the beautiful Upper Hunter Valley is the ideal location for a weekend of camping and challenging offroad mountain climbing courses. A flat open valley provides great camping just walking distance from steep cliff walls which provide the perfect backdrop for roaring 4WD motors skillfully navigating around multiple courses.

Jeep nominations for 2017:


Team Name: JUST CUSTOMS
Driver: PIP JUSTICE
Navigator: TIM NOLAN
Location: TRARALGON, VIC
Vehicle: Jeep TJ
Engine Capacity: 5.7
Engine Type: Chev
Tyre Size: 42


Team Name: OUTCAST OFFROAD
Driver: Greg Kelly
Navigator: Michael Carlton
Location: Burleigh Heads, QLD
Vehicle: Jeep CJ
Engine Capacity: 4.6 V8
Engine Type: Rover
Tyre Size: 43


Team Name: Shits and Giggles
Driver: Dave Tucker
Navigator: Kev Willis
Location: Wongarbon, NSW
Vehicle: Willies CJ5
Engine Capacity: 3.6
Engine Type: Holden
Tyre Size: 40


Team Name: HAZARDOUS
Driver: Dean Sondergeld
Navigator: Paul Hazard
Location: Schofields, NSW
Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler
Engine Capacity: 3.8
Engine Type: L67
Tyre Size: 40


Team Name: Team Lasernut
Driver: Jesse Haines
Navigator: Steve Johns
Location: Sparks, Other
Vehicle: 1945 Willys CJ2A
Engine Capacity: 3.8L
Engine Type: V6
Tyre Size: 42


Team Name: TEAM ANABOLIC
Driver: Michael DePasquale
Navigator: Andrew Markezic
Location: Carlingford, NSW
Vehicle: Jeep CJ2A
Engine Capacity: 5.7
Engine Type: Chev LS1
Tyre Size: 43


Team Name: RBC Offroad
Driver: Michael Bennett
Navigator: Nick Townsend
Location: Oak Flats, NSW
Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler
Engine Capacity: 3.8L
Engine Type: V6
Tyre Size: 40


Team Name: Zombie Unit
Driver: Lucas Crane
Navigator: Shane Slavin
Location: Trafalgar, VIC
Vehicle: jeep tj
Engine Capacity: 5.7
Engine Type: ls1
Tyre Size: 42
Beware of coppers defecting at the entrance/exit.

Otherwise, the place is lots of fun. Heli rides, etc.
