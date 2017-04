More questions.. How can I tell if the car I'm looking at (2013 Limited) has standard rear suspension or optional load levelling suspension, and/or, the optional Quadra-Drive transmission? What is "tow-prep" group, and is it standard with diesel 4x4? How can I tell if the car I'm looking at (2013 Limited) has standard rear suspension or optional load levelling suspension, and/or, the optional Quadra-Drive transmission? What is "tow-prep" group, and is it standard with diesel 4x4?

