Marchionne confirms body-on frame platform for Jeep Wagoneers, hints at Alfa platform Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] on Monday confirmed that its planned Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs will be built at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan. The plant is where FCA builds the body-on-frame Ram 1500 pickup truck, and FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed that the Wagoneer duo will also feature body-on-frame...











