Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts

JKU New softtop 2011 model Asking Price: $250 ono Condition: New withthe hardware and bits Location: BRISBANE Sold the jeep.



Great if you want a upgrade or place a new one on before sale.



Jas 0413 577 211 Sold the jeep.Great if you want a upgrade or place a new one on before sale.Jas 0413 577 211

www.brisbanejeepclub.com

www.samfordproperty.com.au

www.samfordproperties.com.au __________________ Last edited by notsoextremejas; 39 Minutes Ago at 05:34 PM .