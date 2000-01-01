re-calibrating the HVAC system Hi All,



looking for a little clarification, my blower motor resistor melted a fortnight ago. Got the dorman replacement unit and spliced it in. Blower motor works but not much air con is coming out of the vents. My recirculation doors seem to be stuck but were intermitently working ( I get the groan every so often as it re calibrates) before the resistor went.



I have and 03 limited so I have the automatic temp control. I removed the actuator off the blend doors and I can move the blend doors manually, the little knob at the back of the actuator seems to be intact but I can't move the white sleeve in the actuator.



Does that mean the actuator has died or do I need to do a recalibrate of the system since I disconnected the battery a couple of times during the resistor fix?

There seems to be conflicting information on the net, I have read that you need to disconnect the battery from anywhere between a minute to 30 minutes to recalibrate the system.

Or do I need to replace the actuator and recalibrate? If so has anyone done it and what was the successful unit recalibration proceedure.



Thanks in Advance



