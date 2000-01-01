WG/WJ Parts Asking Price: $50 for the lot or see below Condition: new and used Location: Perth All items are surplus and located in Ocean Reef, 6027 (Perth). send me your postcode for shipping quote via auspost



ITEM: OEM 4.0L Engine Oil Pan Drain Plugs x 4 - brand new, never used

TO SUIT: WJ

CONDITION: NEW

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 for the lot posted within Oz



ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors

TO SUIT: '96-'98 Grand 4.0L Chrysler #53030778 - these do not suit V8s

CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 posted within Oz

set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4



ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors

TO SUIT: '99-'04 Grand 4.0L Chrysler #4854181 - these do not suit V8s

CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 posted within Oz

set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4



ITEM: OEM Taillight Sockets

TO SUIT: '99-'04 Grand Chrysler p/n 95023L

CONDITION: Brand New

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each plus postage



ITEM: Gates 18lb Radiator Cap - Brand New in Box

TO SUIT: Grand Cherokees 1993-2014 w/4.0L and most V8s; p/n 31525

CONDITION: Brand New in Box - Never Used

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $16 including postage within Oz

send me your engine size and VIN # and i will ensure this is the correct application for your model. will not suit diesels All items are surplus and located in Ocean Reef, 6027 (Perth). send me your postcode for shipping quote via auspostITEM:TO SUIT: WJCONDITION: NEWPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 for the lot posted within OzITEM:TO SUIT: '96-'98 Grand 4.0L Chrysler #53030778 - these do not suit V8sCONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance onlyPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 posted within Ozset of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4ITEM:TO SUIT: '99-'04 Grand 4.0L Chrysler #4854181 - these do not suit V8sCONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance onlyPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 posted within Ozset of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4ITEM:TO SUIT: '99-'04 Grand Chrysler p/n 95023LCONDITION: Brand NewPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each plus postageITEM:TO SUIT: Grand Cherokees 1993-2014 w/4.0L and most V8s; p/n 31525CONDITION: Brand New in Box - Never UsedPRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $16 including postage within Ozsend me your engine size and VIN # and i will ensure this is the correct application for your model. will not suit diesels __________________

there's Only One Last edited by Rodgebone; 20 Minutes Ago at 02:31 PM .