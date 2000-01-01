All items are surplus and located in Ocean Reef, 6027 (Perth). send me your postcode for shipping quote via auspost
ITEM: OEM 4.0L Engine Oil Pan Drain Plugs x 4 - brand new, never used
TO SUIT: WJ
CONDITION: NEW
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $25 for the lot posted within Oz
ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors
TO SUIT: '96-'98 Grand 4.0L Chrysler #53030778 - these do not suit V8s
CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 posted within Oz
set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4
ITEM: OEM Used Fuel Injectors
TO SUIT: '99-'04 Grand 4.0L Chrysler #4854181 - these do not suit V8s
CONDITION: Used in good working order - replaced as part of normal maintenance only
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $20 posted within Oz
set of 6. perfect for someone needing spares or want to have them flushed off the car by a shop like Poly 4x4
ITEM: OEM Taillight Sockets
TO SUIT: '99-'04 Grand Chrysler p/n 95023L
CONDITION: Brand New
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $5/each plus postage
ITEM: Gates 18lb Radiator Cap - Brand New in Box
TO SUIT: Grand Cherokees 1993-2014 w/4.0L and most V8s; p/n 31525
CONDITION: Brand New in Box - Never Used
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $16 including postage within Oz
send me your engine size and VIN # and i will ensure this is the correct application for your model. will not suit diesels