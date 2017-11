Uneek rear storage tub Hey so I've been thinking the best way of fitting a dual battery set up for me is with a DC to DC charger and an additional deep cycle AGM battery in the back.



The uneek storage tub looks great, but im wondering how do i get around the muffler problem? Is there an aftermarket exhaust that will work?



Has anyone installed the tub? Did you use an electric metal nibbler for cutting the floor out?



