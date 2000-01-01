Runva 11XP on ARB Bar All,



Looking for some assistance here - i'm looking to install a Runva 11XP into the ARB Deluxe Bar on my 2013 JKU, i'm confused about the mounting, whilst Googling to make sure it would fit (ARB only talk about WARN winches) I noticed there was a couple of things i'm missing:



The number plate flip, ARB part# 3500630

The hawse fairlead adaptor/spacer kit, ARB part# 3500600



