Xj 2.5 td evry mod Hi I'm doing to evry mod to my jeep soon



You basically fit a 1k potentiometer in the fule return sender wire of the pump allowing you to trick the pump to alow more fule



Has anyone else done this on their xj?



I ran this mod on my 1z converted mk1 golf and the transformation was incredible



I just want to know what colour wire is the fule return on the xj ?



.

I also plan on running a fmic and a few other mods to keep the egts down



Thanks Hi I'm doing to evry mod to my jeep soonYou basically fit a 1k potentiometer in the fule return sender wire of the pump allowing you to trick the pump to alow more fuleHas anyone else done this on their xj?I ran this mod on my 1z converted mk1 golf and the transformation was incredibleI just want to know what colour wire is the fule return on the xj ?I also plan on running a fmic and a few other mods to keep the egts downThanks