Falken Wildpeak Tyres & WJ Grand Rims Asking Price: 500 ONO To Suit: WJ Grand Cherokee Size: LT245/70R16 Condition: A1 Location: Upper Ferntree Gully or Warragul, Victoria Set of 5 Falken Wildpeak AT tyres.

LT245/70R16 fitted to Grand Cherokee Limited rims. Rims are in good order and are 5 on 5 bolt pattern.

I believe the rim also suits early JK.

Spare is brand new, never hit the road and has 12.5mm tread depth. The other 4 tyres are slightly used and have 11mm of tread depth. No damage or repairs. Would suit a new buyer. P

