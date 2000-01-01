Asking Price:
500 ONO
To Suit:
WJ Grand Cherokee
Size:
LT245/70R16
Condition:
A1
Location:
Upper Ferntree Gully or Warragul, Victoria
Set of 5 Falken Wildpeak AT tyres.
LT245/70R16 fitted to Grand Cherokee Limited rims. Rims are in good order and are 5 on 5 bolt pattern.
I believe the rim also suits early JK.
Spare is brand new, never hit the road and has 12.5mm tread depth. The other 4 tyres are slightly used and have 11mm of tread depth. No damage or repairs. Would suit a new buyer. P
lease note these are a Light Truck rated tyre