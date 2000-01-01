Engine light gives P1263 code My engine check light recently came up, so I borrowed an obd2 scanner which returned coffee p1263.

I had a read around here and determined glow plug 2 must be on it's way out..

I checked the price of glow plugs at the local distributors and retreated quickly back here to find where else I could get them. $140 and about a week later 4 new etecno glow plugs arrived from Germany.

My neighbour offered to help me out replacing them, however could only easily get to plugs one and two (presuming plug one is near the alternator?). We decided to just swap out plugs 1 and 2 but on removing plug 1 we saw that the car has already been swapped over to 5v plugs. We halted there because of the feast of found permanent damage to the engine.

